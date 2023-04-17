CAPS Utd suffer late heartbreak

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CAPS United.. ……………..(1)1

FC Platinum ………………..(0)1

THIS top-of-the-table Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown between log leaders CAPS United and defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium was expected to be explosive.

And both teams dished a complete menu and even applied the aesthetics and cosmetics to good effect too.

CAPS United came within minutes of ending a six-year win-less jinx against the Platinum miners but a draw was probably a fair result as either dominated one half in equal measure.

Even the coaches, CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe and his FC Platinum counterpart Norman Mapeza, took a share of the spoils with a smile.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up William Manondo put the home side in front in the opening half before substitute Perfect Chikwende equalised with six minutes remaining on the clock.

This was the first goal they conceded this year and it came in the dying minutes of their fifth game, that is 444 minutes of Premiership football to be precise.

However, Makepekepe stayed on top of the log standings after taking their tally to 11 points in five games, one above FC Platinum who are second.

It was a good display of football between two clubs that play the most beautiful game in the league.

This was arguably the most exciting match seen in the top-flight this season.

Although FC Platinum started the brighter in the opening moments, CAPS United dominated the first stanza with aplomb.

The only reason they went to the break carrying just a 1-0 lead was their bluntness in front of goal.

Manondo should have executed his volley perfectly when coming to the end of a Rodwell Chinyengetere pass in the 11th minute.

Instead, the former Harare City man shot tamely at goalkeeper Wallace Magalane who collected almost effortlessly. Three minutes later, Chinyengetere’s composure failed him as he hesitated with the goal at his mercy to allow outstanding FC Platinum defender Misheck Ngwenya a chance to clear the looming danger.

Then the ex-FC Platinum man watched painfully with 25 minutes on the clock as his header, off a Pheneas Bamusi cross, was scooped away by Magalane.

At the opposite end, Juan Mutudza almost broke the deadlock with a firm header that hit the crossbar before Makepekepe centre-back Kelvin Madzongwe, impressive all afternoon, mopped up.

Then Manondo planted home a header with five minutes before the break from a good corner-kick delivery by Godknows Murwira.

Mapeza, so passionate on the dugout as he is always, must have switched on the minds of his players with a booming and tough half-time pep talk.

The reigning champions came back from the break with a changed approach, launching attack after attack.

Yet, they could have fallen further back, had Manondo not headed straight to Magalane who made himself big thereby confusing the CAPS United striker.

The Green Machine coach Chitembwe was happy with how his charges expressed themselves in a match he described as exciting.

“I thought it was a very good game of football. I am extremely happy with the way both teams played.

“It went exactly the way I predicted; I expected the match to be an exciting one and it turned out to be one,” said Chitembwe.

“Conceding late is part of the game. I am not disappointed. Not at all.

“It’s a point that we take with honour as we were playing against the reigning champions.

“We were going into the right areas and I think those are the positives.

“There is a lot that we took out of this game. “I am happy and looking forward to more exciting matches”.

Mapeza said although his team had targeted at least 12 points in the opening five games, he was still happy with the 10 they collected including yesterday’s single point. I think it’s a good result but in the first half, yes we were okay, but we were failing to hold onto the ball.

“We also failed to take our opportunities, I think we had so many breaks but our execution was not spot on,” said Mapeza.

“They got a corner kick then we conceded. Second half was a little bit better. We kept on pushing. We limited their movements a lot. “A draw is a fair result for us. “I think it was a good game of football. On Thursday, we lost one of our own (Platinum Queens netball player Sibekezelo Ncube). It wasn’t easy for us. But we managed to come back into the match and the point is massive for us.

“We had been aiming to finish these first five games either on 13 points or 12 points but at the end of the day, 10 points is massive for us”.

Teams

CAPS United: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi, Ben Musaka, Kelvin Madzongwe, Devon Chafa, Blessing Sarupinda (Lincoln Mangaira 85th min), Joseph Tulani, Pheneas Bamusi, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo (Clive Rupiya 77th min)

FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Gift Mbweti, Kelvin Mangiza (Nomore Chinyerere 46th min), Lawrence Mhlanga, Misheck Ngwenya, Innocent Mucheneka (Rainsome Pavari 68min), Juan Mutudza (Emmanuel Chikwende 83rd min) Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Jarrison Selemani 73rd min), Walter Musona, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (Perfect Chikwende 68th min)