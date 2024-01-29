CAPS Utd skipper eyes redemption

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United captain Tonderai Mateyaunga has revealed he resisted audacious overtures by several clubs and opted to stay put at the Green Machine.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was a subject of interest after the lapse of his contract with Makepekepe at the end of last year.

At least three teams tabled offers for the former Dynamos man, who was linked with Simba Bhora during the mid-season window last year.

But Mateyaunga felt CAPS United were giving him so much love and he couldn’t just betray them.

He has since inked a one-year extension deal with the Harare giants.

“I feel loved and appreciated at CAPS United. There is nothing that beats love in a footballer’s career. The CAPS United president (Farai Jere) the technical department led by coach (Lloyd Chitembwe) and supporters have been amazing,” said Mateyaunga.

“I should admit that I also love CAPS United so much and it is always an honour for me to represent this team.

“I have decided to be part of this group once more.

“I feel that we have a responsibility to return the club’s pride”.

CAPS United looked very much like an ordinary team last season despite starting the term well.

In the end, they could only finish eighth with a massive 20-point gap separating them from champions Ngezi Platinum Stars. And Mateyaunga is praying that the team be spared of injuries which he believes were the major cause of their capitulation especially in the middle of the marathon.

As the season matured, some of Peacemaker’s key men like Rodwell Chinyengetere, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ian Nyoni, and Ben Musaka were grounded by sprains.

They started dropping points and at one point, the situation was so bad they were hanging precariously above the relegation zone. But Chitembwe would find the rhythm and they were back on their feet to attain a strong finish.

“I think we were affected by injuries as the season drifted to the middle. We had so many of our guys getting injured and that affected our form so much.

“But to our credit, we dusted ourselves up and bounced back towards the end.

“We just hope we won’t suffer the same fate getting into the 2024 season”.

Makepekepe is looking like a club with so much intent with its carefulness in the pre-season transfer market.

Although they lost one of their best players from last season Joseph Tulani, they have managed to retain the core of the squad that did duty for the team last year.

Nine new players including the highly-rated forward Lot Chiwunga and the versatile Wayne Makuva have joined in with Mateyaunga expressing satisfaction in the manner in which they have fitted in.

“The new guys have gelled in so well into the team.

“They are adjusting well to the demands of the team with the help of other guys who have been in the team already.

“And I should also say the availability of plenty of the team from last season is an added advantage because that means we are starting from somewhere in terms of institutional memory.

“As you already know, we did not do as much as we were expected to do last season.

“We punched well below our weight in all competitions.

“And this is the time to make amends and make our supporters proud again.

“We can’t say much at this point but we are looking forward to a fruitful 2024 season where CAPS United will put in a good fight in every competition on our way.”