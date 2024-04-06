CAPS Utd chase Mandava jinx

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes the time may have come for his side to end the Castle Lager Premiership jinx against FC Platinum at Mandava, which has stretched for over a decade.

The Zvishavane pitch has proved a difficult hunting ground for the Green Machine who last won a league encounter against the platinum miners on 22 September 2012, thanks to a goal in each half by Leonard Fiyado and Asani Nhongo.

The two teams are set to clash at the same venue this afternoon. This would be CAPS United’s 10th visit to Mandava since their last win there. In total, Makepekepe have won one game, lost three and drawn seven at Mandava since FC Platinum arrived on the topflight scene in 2011.

But what is most encouraging to Chitembwe is the tranquility in their camp this season which he believes has afforded his players an environment to concentrate on playing football and delivering results.

Unlike the previous season when they were dogged by player unrest and administrative squabbles, Makepekepe this season have been a haven of peace.

“I’m extremely happy with the atmosphere that we have at the moment,” he said.

“We are also looking forward to our next match. FC Platinum are very difficult opponents and I think in recent years they have been winning most of the encounters between the two teams. But this time around we are looking forward to this fixture with a lot of optimism.

“It’s one fixture that I strongly believe has come at the right time considering what we have gone through in the last matches. I am sure the performances have been very good.

“I think a lot of things are in place. I think we are in a very good space at the moment and unlike the other previous seasons when we were rocked by a lot of issues; issues to do with players and issues with how the club is being run. Everyone had an opinion.

“Unlike this time around the environment is just serene, it’s quiet. It’s quite conducive for people to focus on their main duties and responsibilities. I think this is the right space for us,” said Chitembwe.

Although the former midfielder was still cautious of FC Platinum, he believes his boys were focused more than ever. CAPS United lost 1-2 and 0-3 on their last two visits to Mandava.

Chitembwe sounded upbeat ahead of the latest trip, which they hope to turn the tables. His confidence was obviously stemming from his team’s near polished performances in the 3-1 thumping of newboys Arenel Movers in their last Premiership game at Rufaro.

So far this campaign, Makepekepe have won two games and lost as many.

“The results were not good as the performances but we would want to give ourselves a very good chance because we know what underlines greatness in football. It’s all about consistency. So, in the category of results, we are looking forward to a very consistent team,” he said.

Led by new captain Godknows Murwira, Makepekepe have shown a lot of positives with veterans Lot Chiwunga, Ralph Kawondera and Rodwell Chinyengetere making key contributions. Unfortunately, winger Ian Nyoni, who was in brilliant form in the previous game against Arenel, is out injured.

“Last week he had a very good game and this time around he is not part of the squad,” said Chitembwe.

“He is travelling with the team, but he might not be participating because we fear to aggravate his injury. It’s just taken as a precautionary measure and hopefully he will be fully fit for the coming fixture against ZPC Kariba.”

Chitembwe’s opposite number, Norman Mapeza, on the contrary has a full squad complement available. The platinum miners are enjoying top form and they sit on top of the table unbeaten in their opening four games. They are buoyed by the 0-1 win against Herentals at Rufaro which gave maximum points on the road.

“We don’t have any injuries from our last match. My biggest worry was maybe someone would come out of the game (against Herentals) with a knock because Herentals were way too aggressive on us.

“So my main fear was that someone could be carrying a knock but everybody is okay. Now our main focus is on the game against CAPS United. They are a quality side.

“It’s a team full of experienced players. People may say, look these guys maybe are gone in terms of their age but age sometimes is just a number. Nothing beats experience,” said Mapeza