CAPS United set to resume training on Tuesday

LET’S DANCE . . . CAPS United players (from left) Devon Chafa, Phineas Bamusi, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Dominic Chungwa and goalscorer Moses Muchenje celebrate their winning goal against Ngezi Platinum Stars in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Baobab

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP football side CAPS United will resume training on Tuesday after running Covid-19 tests.

Their league match was postponed after their opponents Black Rhinos had seven players who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

The Green Machine’s two employees tested positive last week but they have since retested negative.

A club official said they will run this week’s tests on Tuesday morning and subsequently begin training.

The league, which was hit by many Covid-19 cases last week, was forced to reschedule eight fixtures.

Ngezi Platinum versus Herentals was the only game played in the Castle Lager Premiership programme at the weekend.

The top-flight clubs are required to test their players and officials every new week before they engage in training. Clubs are further expected to test their players 48 hours before a competitive match.