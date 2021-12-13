CAPS United set to resume training on Tuesday

The Herald
Grace Chingoma
Senior Sports Reporter
PREMIERSHIP football side CAPS United will resume training on Tuesday after running Covid-19 tests.
Their league match was postponed after their opponents Black Rhinos had seven players who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.
The Green Machine’s two employees tested positive last week but they have since retested negative.
A club official said they will run this week’s tests on Tuesday morning and subsequently begin training.
The league, which was hit by many Covid-19 cases last week, was forced to reschedule eight fixtures.
Ngezi Platinum versus Herentals was the only game played in the Castle Lager Premiership programme at the weekend.
The top-flight clubs are required to test their players and officials every new week before they engage in training. Clubs are further expected to test their players 48 hours before a competitive match.