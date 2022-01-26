Caltex in expansion drive

CALTEX Braford, a local dealership for vehicle and machinery lubricants has invested US$200 000 for its new warehouse in Msasa as it moves to bolster its share in the Zimbabwean market.

The company, which is a distributor of original Caltex products from South Africa, says it intends to dominate the market in the distribution and retailing of lubricants.

The company indicated that it had a vision of growing its branch network in the long run but would, in the meantime, run its operations through distributorship in towns across the country. Currently, the company has two warehouses in Msasa, Harare and Belmont, Bulawayo.

The Harare branch serves the northern part of the country covering Kariba, Mutoko, Nyanga, the greater part of Mashonaland West and Central provinces while the Bulawayo warehouse caters for the southern part of the country encompassing Victoria Falls and Hwange, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Masvingo, and Zvishavane

In an interview, Caltex Braford director George Mudanga highlighted that his company’s operations, just like a host of companies, had been affected by foreign currency challenges but was fighting its way through. – Business Reporter.