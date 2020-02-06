Breaking News
Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline

Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline

Zanu-PF has with immediate effect suspended the Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Cde ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Byo to host 40th Uhuru event

06 Feb, 2020 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Byo to host 40th Uhuru event Minister Chinamasa

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE 40th Independence anniversary main celebrations, will this year be held in Bulawayo in line with President Mnangagwa’s desire to decentralise national events.

In the past, the main independence celebrations were held in Harare with provinces hosting provincial commemorations.

Briefing the media after yesterday’s Politburo meeting, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the move was in tandem with the Second Republic’s devolution thrust.

“As you might be aware, 2020 marks our 40th year of independence. We have taken a decision that in future, independence celebrations will rotate from province to province. In the past, the celebrations were held in Harare.

“This is in line with the new dispensation’s thrust on devolution.”

Meanwhile, the Politburo has selected Mashonaland Central to host this year’s 19th Annual National People’s Conference.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting