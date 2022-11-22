Busy weekend for Triathlon Zim

Sports Reporter

JUNIOR and youth triathletes return to Mount Pleasant pool to chase more points as Triathlon Zimbabwe hold another event this weekend.

The competition is scheduled for Sunday.

It will be the fourth selection race for juniors and youth.

It’s likely to be an interesting event as the Under-13, Under-15, Under17 and Under-19 will be out to improve their points.

Apart from being the fourth selection race for the juniors and youth, points are also up for grabs for the season series as well as in the Corporate Team Series.

The national association has lined up a full programme for the day with several races on offer for the different age groups.

In addition to triathlon, they have also included duathlon, aquathlon and aquabike events on the programme.