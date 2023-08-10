Businessman denies fraud allegations

Court Reporter

Harare businessman Levison Shingi Muringi yesterday denied defrauding another businessman of US$85 000 in a disputed transaction.

During cross-examination of the investigating officer in the bail hearing, it was established that the US$85 000 in question was not prejudiced.

The investigating officer also confirmed that the complainant was not even a party to the transaction when the alleged misrepresentation arose.

Muringi, through his lawyer Mr Claude Bare, argued that the State had a very weak case against him.

This prompted a Harare magistrate to grant him US$500 bail.

It is alleged that the complainant transferred the money to Phillip Nyamadzawo in three batches of US$25 000 ,US$50 000 and US$10 000.

The court heard that on July 27, the complainant was contacted by Zambian FNB and advised that US$85 000 which was deposited into his account was reversed by Muringi.

He allegedly used the money to buy a Toyota Hilux with registration number AGE 2352 for US$70 000.

On August 3, the complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of Muringi.