Many feared dead in bus accident

07 Jan, 2020 - 20:01 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Several people are feared dead while others sustained serious injuries after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned near  Chipangali Wildlife Safari along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road at sundown on Tuesday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, who confirmed the incident,  said he was yet to get a report on the number of fatalities and injuries as police were still attending the scene. He said he was also yet to get a report on what transpired.

More to follow…

