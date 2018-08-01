JUST IN: Elections consistent with SADC Guidelines

The Herald
The SADC Election Observer Mission to Zimbabwe today announced the 2018 harmonised elections were not only peaceful, but were in line with the revised SADC Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.
More to follow………..
