Bosso’s Prince Charming

Innocent Kurira in BULAWAYO

Bulawayo Chiefs…………………..(0) 1

Highlanders………………………..(2) 3

PRINCE DUBE scored his third goal in as many days to power Highlanders to a comfortable Castle Lager Premiership victory at Barbourfields yesterday.

Incoming Bosso Dutch coach, Hendriek Pieter de Jongh, watched from the terraces as his charges demolished their neighbours.

It’s the first time Bosso have scored more than two goals in a league match this season.

It should also be a massive boost for them ahead of their trip to Harare for a showdown against Dynamos in a Chibuku Super Cup showdown on Sunday.

Yesterday, Bosso finally managed to turn their usual dominance into goals.

Tinashe Makanda, who missed a sitter when Bosso drew with Hwange at the Colliery two weeks ago, made amends by firing home a superb brace.

The other goal came from in-form Dube, who is fresh from grabbing a Warriors brace.

Dube opened the scoring in the 25th minute when he capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Malvin Mkolo and Arthur Ndlovu to slot home from close range.

Makanda got Bosso’s second eight minutes before the break with a beautiful free-kick taken from the edge of the box.

His curled effort beat Liberty Chirava in goals for the Chiefs.

His second goal, in the 56th minute, was of rare quality, the striker leaving the Chiefs defence for dead before slotting home from a tight angle.

The goal sent the Bosso faithful, who had braved the chilly weather conditions, into delirium.

Substitute Desire Shumbanete got Chiefs’ consolation four minutes before full-time.

The victory ended Bosso’s three game winless streak, ensuring they move two places up the table into 11th position.

A delighted Highlanders gaffer, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, heaped praises on his charges after a fine day at the office.

“It took some time for the floodgates to open. There was a little bit of pressure on us because of our position on the log at this moment,’’ the coach said.

‘‘We have been talking about these chances week in week out but l am happy today we were a little bit clinical.

‘‘Our strikers, Dube and Makanda, managed to score today which is good. Overally, l think we controlled the game from the onset, we took the game to Chiefs, who are a difficult team to beat.

‘‘Today it was an unbelievable performance. Getting those three points will be our build-up for the upcoming games.’’

Chiefs’ coach, Thulani Sibanda, accepted defeat.

“We had planned okay, in terms of dropping off and closing down the midfield options for Highlanders, whom we forced to play the long ball,’’ said Sibanda.

‘‘The mistake that we did, maybe, was to drop Isaac Badu.

‘‘We felt Arthur Ndlovu would come in and do the tracking part of things while Malvin Mkolo does the intercepting.

‘‘But when Highlanders realised that there were no middle options, they played the long ball resulting in those two mistakes that changed the complexion of the game.’’

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: L. Chirava, B. Mpofu, Malvin Mkolo, S. Dube, L. Ndlela, A. Musiyiwa (D. Francis 79th min), K. Chakanyuka (D. Shumbanete 56th min), S. Nyahwa, S. Mhlanga, H. Chikosa, A. Ndlovu (F. Matare 50th min)

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, P. Mudhuwa, A. Mbeba, M. Ndlovu, N. Masuku, B. Banda, D. Mhindirira (C. Kapupurika 76th min), P. Dube (B. Sibanda 85th min), R. Lunga, M. Phiri