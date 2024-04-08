Bosso shoot to the top

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 3

Chegutu Pirates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu was all smiles as Bosso moved three points at the top after a win against visiting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newbies Chegutu Pirates at Barbourfields yesterday.

He had every reason to be in a jovial mood as his charges lifted their “A” game against the visiting and noisy Chegutu Pirates.

After a goalless first half, the first goal of the game was scored by Brighton “Maninja” Ncube who headed home from close range in the 47th minute courtesy of an inviting Marvelous Chigumira cross.

Ncube would go on to score his and Highlanders’ second goal of the game in the 63rd minute with a brilliant curler from outside the box to beat Chegutu Pirates shot stopper Arnold Munkuli all systems out.

Lynoth “Sonji” Chikuhwa was not to miss out on the goal scoring as he put the icing on the cake for the Bulawayo giants with just three minutes left of play in normal time.

Kaindu was feeling on top of the world.

“Scoring the goals without conceding shows that we are improving with each game that we are playing. Football is a game of two halves, we thought we would get an early goal in the first half but with most teams, they would come and stay back and also we were bit in a hurry in the first chances that we created. That made our game a bit difficult,” said Kaindu.

He added that a tactical change in the second half was where they won it.

“We made one tactical change in the first half and I think that changed our game. I think if I talk about Faira, from the first game or from the first time I saw him in training, I knew we had a player of quality and with the way he’s playing I think he’s now marketing himself for better leagues, he’s now a national team player.

“Maninja also coming in, I’m happy with the second goal, the way he scored, he showed a lot of composure. We see such kind of goals in the European leagues, he was excellent. Like l said, we made one tactical change in the half time,” said Kaindu.

He heaped praise on Ncube.

“When Maninja came, everybody was wondering why we got him but we saw potential on the first day that he trained with us. He is proving himself with three goals and in terms of giving us the final pass,” said Kaindu.

His opposite number, Day Gutu, said the atmosphere at Barbourfields was too intimidating for his side.

“The atmosphere at BF was a bit tricky and intimidating but I think we gave Highlanders too much respect in the middle of the park and we paid dearly for that. Our inexperience was seen, we failed to manage the game. They had a field day on the left flank but it’s work in progress,” said Gutu.

He added: “Well, in the first half we tried to contain them but if you look at their player profiles, they were superior in all departments. We tried to sit back but it was more of a disaster. The substitutions that we made; in terms of stabilizing the ship they were off form and we paid dearly for that. My players, from the consolidation zone to the penetration zone were indecisive, were rushing passes and in return Highlanders had a field day in the middle of the park.”

Teams:

Highlanders:

Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Devine Mhindirira (Marvin Sibanda, 78mins), Mckinnon Mushore (Reason Sibanda, 78min), Godfrey Makaruse (Prince Ndlovu, 46mins), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Melikhaya Ncube

Chegutu Pirates:

Arnold Munkuli (C), Rodwell Mhlanga (Learnmore Chibaya, 20mins),Tinashe Mwafurilwa, Mekis Meki, Elisha Zulu, Tinotenda Ditima, Aaron Dzingai (Tinashe Mavhudzi, 71mins), Gift Mwanga (Tafadzwa Jika, 60mins), Cleopas Dube, Russell Chifura (Ephany Gwawawa, 71mins), Wayne Kamurai (Dexter Phiri, 60mins).