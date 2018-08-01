Bosso hike charges for DeMbare clash

Bulawayo Bureau

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have increased gate charges for their Battle of Zimbabwe showdown against Dynamos at Barbourfields on Sunday with memories of last year’s clash still fresh after the corresponding fixture was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Club chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed the hike in entry charges, which he said will be $5 for the rest of the ground, $10 for the wings and $15 for the VIP section.

Highlanders have been realising large attendance figures at their matches this season largely due to the exciting brand of football that has been introduced by the club’s legendary son Madinda Ndlovu, who took over from Dutchman Erol Akbay as coach at the beginning of this season.

In the reverse fixture in Harare this year, Highlanders emerged 1-0 victors and will be looking to complete a double over their troubled opponents, who, however, have boosted their squad with the signing of veteran Kingston Nkhatha, who was offloaded in South Africa.

The striker, who turns 33 on October 27, is returning to the domestic Premiership 11 years after he left for a stint in South Africa where he played for a number of teams, notably Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

Last season, the epic encounter was halted after crowd trouble following a 41st minute goal by Dynamos striker Christian Epoupa which had cancelled a 23rd minute strike by Rahman Kutsanzira.

Epoupa’s goal was hugely contested as fans and players felt the Cameroonian was in an offside position when he scored the equaliser and missiles rained on assistant referee Thomas Kusosa, who some fans felt should have flagged for offside.

The match never continued thereafter and the subsequent decision from the PSL disciplinary committee was that Dynamos be awarded the game on a 3-0 score line in terms of the regulations governing such ill-fated games.

Both the scorers in that match — Kutsanzira and Epoupa have since left Bosso and DeMbare respectively with the former joining FC Platinum while the Cameroonian is now in Botswana.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Yadah v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

Sunday: CAPS United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas)