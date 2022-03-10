Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup launched

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

THE 14th edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup will be staged on April 2 in the resort area of Nyanga.

This was revealed this morning at the launch of the 14th edition of this prestigious event in Harare.

The international event will be hosted eight months after the 2021 edition was hosted belatedly in September last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of traditional corporate partners thus Toyota Zimbabwe, new sponsor Ecocash, Cimas, and the title sponsor, Bonaqua, have pledged their support to the Africa Cup.

The international event, which has also become a flagship of sports tourism in Zimbabwe, is expected to attract global and regional athletes from countries such as Japan, Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa, among others.

Elite athletes competing in the event get world ranking points for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) ranking system.

This means that the points scored by athletes will ultimately become Olympic Ranking Qualification points.

Speaking at the briefing yesterday, Coca Cola Frontline Marketing Manager, Faith Nehanda, said they are committed to sports development.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon, a global event sanctioned by the International Union. This event is a perfect match with our Bonaqua water brand, which has been recognised on many occasions as the best bottled still water in Zimbabwe.

“This is our sixth anniversary for Bonaqua as the official title sponsor. This alone demonstrates our commitment to sports development in Zimbabwe. Sport and entertainment partnerships are part of our DNA as the Coca-Cola Company,” said Nehanda.