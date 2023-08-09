BLOG: ZANU PF STAR RALLY-HARARE

1437: He starts by thanking the supporters for coming out in their numbers as well as the rally organisers for a job well done.

“This rally is a signal that there will be a change come 23 August. According to the responses we have been getting during our rallies, it shows that people are now tired of the opposition.”

1432: Zanu PF Vice President Cde Mohadi is now on the podium giving closing remarks.

1431: The President announces that he has brought 90 laptops, printers, projectors and projector screens among other ICT gadgets to be distributed to schools in Harare Province.

He ends his address.

1425: The President urges all educational institutions to adopt the Education 5.0 programme which encourages innovation. He cites the Mapfura project in Mwenezi as well as the Masawu project at Bindura University innovation hub as some of the success stories.

He urges all people to go out and vote for Zanu PF on the 23rd of August for a resounding victory.

1422: President Mnangagwa says that the Second Republic is determined to improve the health sector as exhibited by the construction and rehabilitation of many health institutions. He states that the Government commissioned various equipment that includes ambulances, drug delivery trucks and MRI machines at Parirenyatwa Hospital this morning. He reveals that Government has a plan to construct a total of 36 medium-health hospitals, with four having already been completed.

1413: The President says that his Government has also made headway in addressing energy challenges by constructing Hwange Units 7 and 8 which have added over 600MW to the national grid. He also says the Government has managed to address fuel challenges which are now a thing of the past.

The President says that it is regrettable that soccer teams such as Dynamos are being forced to play their matches out of town due to a lack of facilities, “We will renovate our stadiums so that our teams such as Dembare can play their matches in the capital.”

1410: The President chronicles some of the infrastructure projects, namely Mbudzi Interchange, Masvingo-Beitbridge road construction, Harare International Airport Expansion project and many others, that have been successfully done by the Second Republic.

1408: The President says that, in order to address food shortages in urban areas, the Government will distribute free fertiliser and grains for urban farmers.

1406: The President says that the country is now food secure. “We are in our third year of experiencing food security and we are confident that even in the event of climate change-induced drought, we will not experience food shortages as we have built dams for irrigation.”

1403: “Perpetrators of violence will be brought to book without fear or favour. We need peace and harmony during and after the elections, and at all times as we are a peace-loving people. I commend you for the prevailing peace we are experiencing in the country.”

1401: The President speaks on the issue of peace saying that the whole country should remain united to shame our detractors who want to see the country in disarray.

1359: He says Zimbabwe is a unitary state, “We have a foreign policy that states that we are a friend to all and an enemy to none, but those who chose to be our enemies we cannot help it as it is their democratic right to chose what they want.”

1357: He urges everyone to play a part in the development of the country, mocking the opposition leaders who base their campaigns on promising the electorate that they will invite “Biden to come and build the country when they get into power.”

1352: The President has urged the urban electorate to vote out the opposition councillors who have caused poor road network, sewage system and water system and vote in Zanu PF candidates for the best service delivery.

“Zanu PF rejects the daylight robbery of our people’s hard-earned money by the opposition as they are heartless and incompetent.”

He says Zanu PF is a productive party that is building Zimbabwe into a modern and prosperous country “Brick by brick, stone upon stone.”

1348: “I have seen all the candidates who came forward and were chosen by you to represent Zanu PF, I say to you all candidates, the people are your masters, I urge you to be respectful of all the party members.”

1346: He says Zanu PF needs a thunderous victory at each and every polling station and ward on the 23rd of August in order to safeguard the country’s heritage.

1342: President Mnangagwa says that the coming out of so many people shows that the people are willing to protect their heritage, “No one can stop us from ruling as we brought our independence and kicked out colonialism. We are the only party that guarantees freedom in this country.”

He says that Zanu PF will continue to preserve the country’s heritage.

1338: The President says that he is happy to see so many people coming out from Harare Province and says that he hopes the party will win in Harare in the forthcoming elections. He says that according to the count by the drone, the number of people at the rally has surpassed 115,000.

1330: The President is now doing his popular dance which has been christened as the ‘Victory Dance’.

1328: VP Chiwenga introduces President Mnangagwa to come to the podium and make his keynote address

1326: VP Chiwenga says since the inception of the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has been food-secure and he has urged the electorate to vote out the opposition which has caused a decline in service delivery in urban centres.

1313: Vice President and Second Secretary, General Rtd Dr Constantino Chiwenga has taken to the podium

1301: Cde Bimha invites all Zanu PF aspiring candidates from Harare Metropolitan Province to the stage to meet the President.

1250: Cde Bimha invites Zanu PF returnees including former CCC National Executive member Paddington Japajapa to come to the podium and do the Zanu PF slogan.

1235: Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now on stage giving introductions to kickstart the programme.

1131: The President is now in a briefing.

1129: Zanu PF President and First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa has arrived.

1120: Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the Robert Mugabe Square for the Presidential Star Rally. He heads straight to a briefing. Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has also arrived.