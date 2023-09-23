Bindura Mayor arrested

Herald Reporter

Police have arrested Bindura Town Council Mayor, Jacob Gwature (39) and his accomplice Jonathan Kapasi (49) in connection with a case of fraud involving US$6 970.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the suspects, through their purported company Pamhodzi Rainbow Network in Zimbabwe, failed to deliver after being paid £5 000 which is equivalent to US$6 970 by Kitchen Table Charities Trust, based in United Kingdom to drill a borehole and install a solar system to power the borehole at stand number 1305 Budiriro 1, Harare.

“Kitchen Table Charities Trust engaged the suspects in January 2021 through their purported company, Pamhodzi Rainbow Network in Zimbabwe, to drill a borehole and install a solar system to power the borehole at stand number 1305 Budiriro 1, Harare.

“Misheck Mlambo (38), representing Kitchen Table Charities Trust, deposited the money in the suspects’ local bank account. The suspects later withdrew the money and did not drill the borehole as has been agreed,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

A complaint was then made to the Police leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody to 26 September 2023 for bail application.