Bikita RDC CEO arrested

Crime Reporter

Bikita Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Chibhi has been arrested on allegations of purchasing six Toyota GD6 single cab vehicles worth over US$191 000 without Government’s approval.

The vehicles in question which were purchased with council loans were then registered in the names of six council executives.

Chibhi was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and is expected to appear in court today for initial remand.

In a statement, ZACC confirmed the arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Bikita Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Chibhi for contravening Section 91 (3) of the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter 22:19)

“The accused, without Ministerial approval in the exercise of his function, entered into a contract with African Century Limited which bound the council to future financial commitment. The company paid US$191 000 plus interest of US$30 900 for six Toyota GD6 single-cab vehicles. The vehicles in question were purchased with council loans, but registered in the names of six council executives.

“Chibhi is in police custody and is expected to appear in court on 1 March 2023 for initial remand,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, ZACC this week also arrested Harrison Nyamanhindi of Hunyani Piti farm for fraud amounting to US$14 000.

Nyamhindi is alleged to have masqueraded as the son of the late Chief Zvimba and faked documents from the Ministry of Lands to mislead the complainant that he had 300 hectares of land.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to today for bail determination.