Bernard’s SA move on hold

PUT ON ICE . . . Goalkeeper Donovan Bernard’s move to SuperSport United has been put on hold until June

Bruce Chikuni Sports Reporter

IT appears Warriors and Chicken Inn first-choice goalie Donovan Bernard will now know his fate this June after his anticipated move to South Africa’s SuperSport United in the DSTV Premiership did not materialise during the January transfer window.

The South African mid-season transfer window closed at midnight last Friday without Bernard’s dream move being finalised.

Bernard’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, has, however, dismissed suggestions the move collapsed.

Mahachi is convinced SuperSport United intends to make Bernard their long-term goalie.

Currently, SuperSport United relies on on-loan Ricardo Goss, who is expected to return to his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are understood to have advised SuperSport United to start preparing for Goss’ exit.

“Yes, the January transfer window was closed last Friday but it will not affect Bernard’s move to SuperSport United.

“SuperSport United have identified Bernard as one of their preferences to replace Goss, who is expected to return to Sundowns.

“If nothing changes, Bernard is joining SuperSport United this June, and that’s our position with the club at the moment,” said Mahachi.

Another Warriors goalie, Washington Arubi is currently providing cover for Goss. While this may be a setback for Bernard, it benefits Chicken Inn, as they were also searching for a replacement goalkeeper. Mahachi added that Bernard cannot afford to relax during the February — June period in the domestic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as SuperSport United will be watching him closely.

“They (SuperSport United) said they are going to be monitoring Bernard’s progress and it’s now up to him to remain focused while waiting for their call.

“It will be in his best interest as it will also boost his profile and he can even attract more clubs,” he said.