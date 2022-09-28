Bamusi in brutal self introspection

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CAPS United captain Phineas Bamusi has admitted he has punched below his weight and his underwhelming show hasn’t helped the Green Machine either.

Makepekepe have struggled to find their feet in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

They were also poor in the Chibuku Super Cup where they were eliminated in the first round at the hands of Black Rhinos.

CAPS United have been so poor, they are still not safe from relegation with six games before the league marathon hits the finish line.

With an acute financial crisis meaning players had to spend most of the time on strike, coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been the pillar, fighting to keep the group together every week to ensure they fulfilled their fixtures.

Two players, Devon Chafa and the league’s leading goal scorer William Manondo, have been outstanding.

But, some, including Bamusi, have not been themselves throughout the season.

Bamusi is one of the best players, in terms of quality, in the entire league (of below average players who are not international quality) but he has failed to prove his worth in a season the club need more than just two players to tie the loose ends.

The former Harare City and Triangle winger is at the centre of Makepekepe’s fans disdain with some questioning the wisdom behind playing him every game given his stats haven’t been so impressive.

“We understand their (fans) frustrations, we understand their disappointment and obviously would like to apologise to everyone associated with CAPS United.

“We haven’t done as much as was expected of us not only in recent matches but in the entire season.

“We haven’t done our best, we haven’t produced the results, we haven’t matched the expectations associated with CAPS United,” said Bamusi.

“We haven’t done well in terms of both performance and results. We have performed far below par and obviously supporters lose their patience. But, as players we know the responsibility that we have. As a player and as a captain, I also haven’t done well this season.

“My performances have been disappointing, that much I know but from my little experience in football, I know I will just have to continue working hard and continue pushing and hopefully, I will be able to bounce back as an individual soon.”

Bamusi reassured the Makepekepe faithful that the club will avoid the chop and they will be working to ensure they finish the season in strong terms.

“We are really sorry to the fans. We will need to up our game in the last six matches and ensure we finish the season in a respectable position.

“If I manage to do more and give more to the team, the club will benefit more and as a group we will benefit. As a group, each and every one is trying to give more for the benefit of the club.

“So personally, I am disappointed with myself. Everyone expected me to do better and I haven’t stepped to the plate. Hopefully I am going to bounce back and all shall be well.”