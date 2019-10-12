Bamusi, Dodo’s enduring romance

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THEIRS is a football romance that has refused to die.

Nine years ago, Phineas Bamusi (pictured) was plucked from the streets of Sakubva by Darlington Dodo who gave him his first test of Premiership football with Gunners.

Now, the two have reunited at a CAPS United side chasing the league title.

“Coach Dodo brought me to Gunners in 2010. He played a very big role in my career,” said Bamusi.

“As a small boy coming from Mutare, he showed confidence in me and signed me at Gunners when I was only 19.

“He helped me a lot in those early days. I remember he gave me my first Premiership match against Blue Ribbon at Lafarge which ended 2-2. It was a good feeling, the experience eye-opening.

“He is a father figure to me. He has always supported me. Even when he was coaching elsewhere, he always sought to support me.’’

Dodo was appointed Makepekepe head coach two months ago, replacing his former boss Lloyd Chitembwe.

“When the season started, we said we wanted to be champions and with nine games to go I think we have a good advantage,’’ said Bhamusi.

“We are five points clear and we are not putting ourselves under any pressure. I think we have done well as a team to be where we are at this stage.

“It’s not easy playing for an institution like CAPS United. It’s very demanding.

“The supporters and everyone associated with the club want results no matter what.’’

Bamusi was born and bred in Mutare.

He went to Rujeko Primary School, St Dominics Secondary and Mutare Boys High for his Advanced Level.

He began his football career at Mutare United in 2009. He joined Gunners the following year and in 2012 went back to Mutare, where he spent a season with Buffaloes.

He joined Harare City in 2013, before his first stint with CAPS United from mid-2015, where he won the title the following year.

He left briefly to join Triangle and inspired the Sugar Sugar Boys to their first silverware when they won the Chibuku Super Cup.