Balakasi sets new target

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

HIGH-FLYING Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One Soccer League top goal scorer Tinashe Balakasi has revised his season target to 30 goals.

He had initially aimed at hitting the back of the net 25 times but he has since exceeded that after scoring his 26th goal of the campaign last weekend against Cam and Motor.

The Simba Bhora striker is the firm favourite to win both the Golden Boot and Soccer Star of the Year accolades although the latter will most likely depend on which team would have won the championship.

The lanky forward is 18 goals ahead of the second top scorer in the league Salif Cheya.

“I am happy to have exceeded my initial target of 25 goals this season. I have already set myself a new target of 30 goals and I know I can even surpass that,” said Balakasi.

His team lead the standings and they can do themselves a huge favour if they beat second-placed Herentals in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.