Aubameyang eyes Barcelona move

The Herald

LONDON. — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Barcelona that he is willing to join them from Arsenal, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners striker is Barcelona’s top target for the January transfer window as they seek a replacement for Luis Suarez, who is set to be sidelined for around four months after undergoing knee surgery.

Aubameyang will have just one year left on his contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and the 30-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with the club.

Reports have claimed that Aubameyang is keen to leave the Gunners in order to boost his chances of winning a major trophy, but Arsenal are still hopeful that the striker will commit to a new deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are fully aware of Aubameyang’s demands and have been told by the striker that he would be willing to join.

The report claims that the move will now heavily depend on whether Aubameyang, who is currently the Arsenal captain, will attempt to force a move to Camp Nou.

Arsenal, however, will need Aubameyang to stay in order to boost their chances of securing a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Arteta’s side currently sit 10th in the table and are 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Barcelona are planning to launch an audacious loan offer to sign Aubameyang.  — Metro.

