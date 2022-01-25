Athletes to converge in Chitungwiza for another cross-county event

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ATHLETES will have another opportunity to polish their preparedness for the season when they take part in the Mr Pace Chitungwiza cross-country on Sunday.

Senior men and women will compete in a 10km race.

Juniors will participate in 6km while cadets (Under-15) and Under-12s will battle it out in the 2km and 1km races respectively.

The event is serving as a selection competition for the Harare’s provincial team for the national cross country championships next month.

Mr Pace Athletics club owner and coaches coordinator Collen Makaza for Harare said they are expecting at least 100 participants.

“This is our first race for 2022. We are expecting a good turnout and it’s likely to be a bigger competition because we want to select the Harare provincial team.

“So as coaches we will be assessing athletes to see who qualifies to be in the team.

“We are expecting 100 to 150 athletes to come and participate. This is good for Chitungwiza,” said Makaza.

Registration is set for Saturday and Sunday morning just before the event starts.