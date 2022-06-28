Arrest warrant issued for playwright Dangarembga

Senior Court Reporter

PLAYWRIGHT and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga accused of participating in an illegal demonstration during the Covid-19 national lockdown in Harare sometime in 2020 was issued with an arrest warrant after she failed to turn-up for her hearing.

Dangarembga, who is being charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes on participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence and violating Covid-19 regulations, was expected in court yesterday for a ruling on their application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

Her lawyer Mr Chris Mhike told Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko that Dangarembga was not fit to attend court and that she was receiving medication.

Mr Mhike told the court that they had written to the State notifying them of Dangarembga’s condition.

The State led by Miss Sheilla Mupindu applied that Dangarembga be issued with a warrant of arrest.

Mrs Mateko issued Dangarembga with the warrant and ordered Barnes to return to court on August 4.

Allegations against the duo are that on July 31, 2020 and at corner Whitwell and Borrowdale Road, Harare, Dangarembga and Barnes, unlawfully gathered, holding placards intended to promote public violence.

The State alleges that on July 31, 2020 and at corner Whitwell and Borrowdale Road in Dangarembga and Barnes unlawfully gathered holding placards inscribed:

“We want better, reform our institutions, free Hopewell free Jacob #Zimbabwe.”