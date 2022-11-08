Antipas happy with Chicken Inn unbeaten record in Harare

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas feels that dropping points on the road worked against them in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race this season.

The Gamecocks are likely to finish second behind champions FC Platinum if they win their last game at home.

Although the Bulawayo side were unbeaten in Harare the entire season, the gaffer feels they could have done better in some of those games that ended as stalemates.

On Friday, Chicken Inn had another draw against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium. They have drawn twice against the same opponents this season.

Antipas has conceded that Yadah and Herentals are some of the troublesome opponents in the league.

“It is good to come up with an unbeaten record in Harare but we just have to learn to win games away from home because those are the points that can help you to challenge to win the championship, so we just need to learn and keep working hard,” said Antipas.

The Chicken Inn coach is hopeful that next season his troops will get it right.

“But I believe next season we will be a better side because we have chopped our defence and brought in younger players so they are still learning and will get it together.

“We are still fancying our chances to finish second and hope results we will go our way. We need to finish it off in Bulawayo in our last game,” said Antipas.