Another woman (36) raped in Grasslands

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police are hunting for a suspected rapist who pounced on an unsuspecting 36-year-old woman from Grasslands on Monday this week and raped her.

The woman was reportedly on her way to collect her children from a nearby school in the area when she was attacked.

Allegations are that before she was raped, the man demanded her cell phone and force marched her in a bushy area where he threatened her with death if she failed to comply.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the same area where an AFM pastor was recently murdered in cold blood, with growing suspicions that she was raped before being brutally killed with an axe.

Mashonaland East Province police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and said investigations into the matter were in progress.