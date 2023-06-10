AMA introduces goat farmers to export market

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) and one of the goat exporters, Woodlands Farm have embarked on training of farmers to produce livestock for the international market and boost earnings.

The training which is being held in Kwekwe is targeting goat producers who want to supply the export market.

The training will cover goat meat export orientation, breeding and management, husbandry practices, disease and control, feeding and housing among other key aspects.

AMA livestock expert Mr Simon Pande said there were some formalities and requirements which farmers must adhere to penetrate the local and international markets.

“For the local market the seller is required to provide an animal transfer certificate/licence from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and meat and meat products transfer certificate/licence.

“The goats must be slaughtered at an abattoir registered with DVS and the meat inspected by a meat inspection officer from the department.

“To access the export market all of the above are required in addition to an import permit from the country of destination and the slaughtering abattoir must be registered for exports, meeting the sanitary requirement of the importing country, added Mr Pande.

Mr Pande revealed that an export permit from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, a livestock trading certificate from AMA as well as a sanitary health certificate from DVS are also required in addition to transport and export documents such as the bill of lading.

AMA said the market for goat meat was underdeveloped despite huge opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.

The reasons stretch from inadequate farm production to the market access restrictions globally a result of limited knowledge.

Mr Pande said some small-scale goat farmers around the country lacked co-ordination to bulky up their produce for the export market.

“The commercialisation of goat production is still limited hence the need for this capacity building workshop to enlighten farmers on the abundant opportunities presented in this value chain,” Mr Pande said.

According to ZimTrade market opportunities are bound in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has less stringent standards requirements in comparison to the European Union (EU).

Goat production is one of the important sectors in the country with the Goat Scheme being one of the eight Presidential programmes.

The Presidential Goat Scheme is expected to benefit 3 million households.

Under the programme, goats of improved local genetics across the country will be distributed to beneficiaries.

The final crop and livestock assessment report 2023 revealed that goat population stands at 4 865 444, a 14, 2 percent increase from 2021.