ALL EYES ON THE PSL

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League are set to determine the way forward following a week of boardroom bickering which resulted in the chaos and abandonment of the league match between Sheasham and CAPS United scheduled for Mandava on Sunday.

The match failed to kick off after the home team Sheasham failed to pitch up.

The visitors CAPS United travelled for the match but they were left stranded in their half by kick-off time, as it became clear that their opponents were not coming, leading to the cancellation of the fixture by the match officials.

Sheasham, who have challenged the decision by the PSL to suspend the use of their Bata Stadium just a few days after it was homologated by the First Instance Body, claimed they were incapacitated to host their match against Makepekepe in Zvishavane. The league’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said a decision will be taken on the abandoned tie after a thorough review of all the circumstances around the chaos at Mandava on Sunday from the match officials’ report.

“We are still waiting for the report from the match officials. Thereafter the league will be informed on what direction to take,” said Bare.

This is a test case for the PSL who have no need to ensure that the issue does not spill out of hand and create more chaos for the league.

The Sheasham case has attracted a lot of interest from across the local football fraternity with some sympathising with the new boys for their efforts while others feel the Gweru outfit were just being stubborn to authority and should be put back in line. Sheasham have been pushing for postponement of the game after they raised concerns they did not have enough time to raise funds to meet the match day costs.

Most of the time last week was wasted on correspondence between the PSL and Sheasham office until Saturday when the league authorities gave guarantees that they had secured Mandava and advanced US$2 000.

“We acknowledge receipt and thank you for your letter dated 19 May 2023, and advise as follows; The Match day 10 Castle Lager PSL fixture programme was released on Tuesday 17 May 2023 wherein it was stated that your match against CAPS United FC will be played at Mandava Stadium.

“The fixture remains unchanged. Please be advised that the PSL booked Mandava Stadium for the match and the stadium is available for the match. All the match day service providers have been informed of the fixture.

“We appreciate that your Club is “determined not to bring the football league into disrepute” and the league is currently holding your security deposit of US$4 000 which you paid when you joined the PSL at the beginning of the season.

“In this regard we will be releasing part of this security deposit in the sum of US$2 000 to assist you in fulfilling this fixture. The fixture will not be postponed,” read part of the PSL letter from the PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele to Sheasham on Saturday.

Still Sheasham felt the gesture by the PSL would not meet their match day needs and responded with a fresh request for postponement, which the PSL did not respond to.

“Thank you very much for your letter of the even date. We appreciate the League’s effort and the gesture in trying to capacitate us to travel to Mandava tomorrow (Sunday) for the match against CAPS United and booking the stadium for us,” club chairman Clever Mandaza responded to PSL suggesting the match be moved to the mid-week.

“However, the amount offered by yourselves to us is inadequate and looking at the logistics that are involved for a match of this extend, we humbly request that the match be moved to any day mid-week convenient to you in Mandava Stadium, looking at the time there is for us to raise the balance thereof to host the match.

“We remain determined not only to fulfil the match but also to compete in the match. We appreciate your consideration in this request.”

As it stands, Sheasham could be summoned for bringing the game into disrepute. They could be fined and forfeit points for defying the directive from the authorities to travel to Zvishavane, in accordance with the PSL regulations.

They could charged for violating sections of the PSL regulations, in particular Order 18 which deals with match fixtures:

“18.1 Every club shall be obliged to honour every league fixtures as directed by the League General Secretariat.

“18.2 Any club without just cause that fails to fulfil its fixture obligation in respect of any league match on the appointed date or dates shall be deemed guilty of brining the game of football into disrepute and shall be subject to a Disciplinary hearing.

“ . . . 18.10 All league matches shall unless re-arranged with the approval of the PSL be played on the dates scheduled.

“18.11 All matches must start at the time advertised by the PSL.

“18.12 Referees must report any delays to the Premier Soccer League CEO”.

The Gweru-based side felt hard done by the PSL and came out guns blazing after the football au-thorities reversed the ZIFA First Instance Board’s decision to approve Bata Stadium to host league matches. They hosted Highlanders at the venue without challenges, before images started circulating on social media showing sections of the ground that were incomplete.

“The first Instance board having approved the use of Bata Stadium to host PSL matches and my team having successfully hosted Highlanders FC at Bata Stadium on the 7th of May 2023,” read of the letters from Mandaza.

“I was shocked to receive correspondence from Mr Kenny Ndebele suspended/banning the hosting of all PSL matches purportedly in the interest of all football stakeholders.

“I attach hereto the letter from the chief executive officer of PSL which is self-explanatory for easy reference. I am disturbed because the purported reversal of the FIB comes at a point when my team is busy fulfilling the conditions the FIB laid out and we are still within the timelines provided.

“Therefore, ask the basis of the cancellation of the approval which was done by the FIB and why the reversal does not come through the FIB. May you be kind enough to resolve this before our next game against Caps United as my team will not be able to fulfil the match away from Bata Stadium.”

Fixtures

Thursday: Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Herentals v Hwange (NSS)

Saturday: Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (NSS), Bulawayo Chiefs v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Gibbo)

Sunday: CAPS United v Simba Bhora (NSS), triangle v Sheasham (Gibbo), Highlanders v Green-Fuel (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Dynamos (Baobab)

Monday: ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (NSS)