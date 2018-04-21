ALL EYES ON LLOYD

“Lloyd Mutasa”

“We have prepared for CAPS United as a team and not an individual.

“We are not worried about an individual (Denver Mukamba). We have played against former Dynamos sons before and we know what he can do and I think we are looking at CAPS United as a team.

“I think these youngsters really know what it means playing CAPS United during this time. I am sure it’s a match that would probably give us confidence if we manage to get a good result.

“We have been yearning for a positive result for long. I am sure we have done what is supposed to be done in terms of preparation and this is a game that we should be hungry to try and collect maximum points. It’s an important game, but we don’t have to put ourselves under pressure. What is important here is to remain focused and aim for maximum points. We don’t have any injuries, so we have to put in our best effort.“But I am sure if we win this one, this could provide the turnaround that we are looking for. Our supporters should not lose hope. We need them the most, especially at such times like these.’’

Dynamos forward Emmanuel Mandiranga and defender Peace Makaha, who missed the opening matches of the season, are back in time for the Derby. Midfielder James Marufu also returns from suspension after missing last week’s 1-1 draw against Yadah Stars.

DeMbare defender Blessing Moyo wants their supporters to be the 12th man in the quest to conquer their old rivals.

“We promise to put 100 percent effort and we hope for the best. The good thing about us players and the technical team is that we are going into this game as a united front.”

“Lloyd Chitembwe”

“In as far as I am concerned, I think it’s not really about current form.

“It’s more than just three points at stake. This is not just any other fixture. It has a lot of bearing for both teams. We should respect them in spite of their somewhat subdued form. Players, I am sure, have a reputation to build and protect from this fixture. You would obviously want to do whatever it takes to make sure you protect that reputation. And as a team, I think collectively we have our pride to protect. When Dynamos and CAPS play, you know there is that pride within the whole group from both sets. So it’s not just a Premiership tie.You also look at the bigger picture, which is the club, I am sure there is a lot of legacy to be protected and this is what it is about and like I said, there are so many things to consider in this kind of games. It’s about players realising what it means to play at this level and to play in these kind of games and it is the kind of euphoria that is created when you walk in the streets of Harare that motivates players to want to do more for the club.I think, naturally, players have that desire in them to want to be seen winning matches of this magnitude. They want to be seen dominating the duels. This is basically the whole concept. In as far as I am concerned, Denver is a CAPS United player and he really wants to compete and play in these kind of games. He wants to do his job and the job asks him to be playing against any team in the league.If he does qualify to be part of the team and do well in training, then he stands a very good chance of playing against Dynamos because he has a contract that requires him to compete in each and every single game that we play. That is why he is also obliged to play against Dynamos.’’