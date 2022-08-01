AFZ commits to arms skill perfection in defence of country

Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Correspondent

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) is determined to sharpen its members’ shooting skills to enhance defence mechanisms in protecting and ensuring peace and security in the country.

AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo said this in an address to mark the end of the Commander AFZ Shooting Competition held at Cleveland Range last week.

Air Marshal Moyo said security forces must sharpen their shooting skills in defence of national sovereignty.

The shooting competition was organised to be an annual event on the national Rifles of Zimbabwe Shooting Calendar, with the objective of creating a platform to compete and allow the individuals within the security services to reach their full potential.

The shooting competition, which had stopped two years ago owing to Covid-19, resumed this year.

It attracted many members of the security service and civilians.

Competitors were drawn from across the security services, including the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and officers from the President’s office.

Civilians and the veterans of the liberation struggle also participated.

The annual competition came at a time the nation is preparing for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) celebrations next week.

Air Marshal Moyo said it was of paramount importance to recognise the civilian community because the forces belonged to the people.

“Once the officers and members attain this level, it means the security services have highly capable officers and members ready to perform our various roles and guarantee peace and development for Zimbabwe,” said Air Marshal Moyo.

“This shooting competition continues to attract people from diverse backgrounds whose varied experiences make this competition one of the richest.

“The participants at this year’s shooting competition were drawn from the security services, civilian clubs registered with the National Rifles Association of Zimbabwe, liberation war veterans and those from the corporate sector who participated in a fun shoot.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the hosting of this shooting competition and gatherings such as this one, the Air Force of Zimbabwe continued to train personnel to sharpen their shooting skills in preparation for operational duties.”

Air Marshal Moyo said refining shooting skills of officers and members was a critical step in enhancing their state of readiness.

“Shooting is a basic skill required by all officers and members in the security services, with the Air Force of Zimbabwe inclusive, hence the constant need to nurture this skill through programmes such as this shooting competition,” he said.

Air Marshal Moyo warned people against committing crimes using firearms.

“There have been some incidents of misuse of service weapons by some rogue individuals and I wish to reiterate that the AFZ and indeed all the security services have enough tools and instruments to effectively deal with such individuals,” he said.

The overall prize winner was Corporal Leonard Chinakidzwa from the ZNA Mounted Regiment, who was nicknamed “Gamba” for his exceptional performance.