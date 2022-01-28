Acting President Chiwenga mourns Dauramanzi

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga consoles Cde Jethro Dauramanzi's widow Oripa at their family home in Glen Lorne, Harare this afternoon. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has consoled the Dauramanzi family following the death on Wednesday of Cde Jetro Dauramanzi who has since been granted a State-assisted funeral.

The late Cde Dauramanzi was one of the nationalist who championed and supported the cause of the liberation struggle.

He was the elder brother of the late military commander and national hero Major General Charles Dauramanzi.

“It was with a deep sense of shock and grief that I learnt of the untimely demise on Wednesday afternoon of the late Cde Jetro Dauramanzi, at Parirenyatwa Hospital, following a short illness,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, our nation, and my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Dauramanzi family, especially to his wife, Gogo Oripa and the children, who have lost a beloved husband, father and he has left behind, and be comforted by the knowledge that the nation grieves with them.

“Following consultations with His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, the late Jetro Dauramanzi, will be granted State-assisted funeral,” said Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.