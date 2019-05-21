Acosta arrives for Manyuchi fight

21 May, 2019 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Acosta arrives for Manyuchi fight Charles Manyuchi

The Herald

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter
CHARLES MANYUCHI’S opponent in the Global Boxing Union/Universal Boxing Council Intercontinental super-welterweight unification title bout, Pablo Ezequiel Acosta of Argentina, arrived in the country bubbling with confidence yesterday.

Acosta will take on the former WBC silver welterweight champion on May 25 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The Argentine, who was accompanied by his trainer, said he was looking forward to a good challenge and expects a tough fight.

“I am very confident and I look forward to a good fight and I don’t know much about my opponent but I know he is a good boxer,’’ he said. “It is my first time to fight in Africa and I hope I will come up with a win.

“I have been working hard in the past weeks and I hope it is going to help me.’’ Manyuchi lost his WBC title to Uzbek boxer, Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, in Singapore in March, 2017. “I am training with Issa and Ali Phiri. It’s called the restoration fight. I had lost but I am trying to come back,’’ said Manyuchi. “This year I am prepared, I want to come back to the top.’’

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting