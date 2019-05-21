Acosta arrives for Manyuchi fight

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

CHARLES MANYUCHI’S opponent in the Global Boxing Union/Universal Boxing Council Intercontinental super-welterweight unification title bout, Pablo Ezequiel Acosta of Argentina, arrived in the country bubbling with confidence yesterday.

Acosta will take on the former WBC silver welterweight champion on May 25 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The Argentine, who was accompanied by his trainer, said he was looking forward to a good challenge and expects a tough fight.

“I am very confident and I look forward to a good fight and I don’t know much about my opponent but I know he is a good boxer,’’ he said. “It is my first time to fight in Africa and I hope I will come up with a win.

“I have been working hard in the past weeks and I hope it is going to help me.’’ Manyuchi lost his WBC title to Uzbek boxer, Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, in Singapore in March, 2017. “I am training with Issa and Ali Phiri. It’s called the restoration fight. I had lost but I am trying to come back,’’ said Manyuchi. “This year I am prepared, I want to come back to the top.’’