Accept all CVs, says Mpofu

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Zanu-PF has ordered its provincial chairpersons to accept curriculum vitaes of all aspiring candidates who had submitted their CVs before the cut-off date ahead of the forthcoming primary elections amid reports that thousands of CVs were disqualified for unknown reasons.

The primary elections are set for May 5.

In a letter to all the provincial chairpersons, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said provinces had no powers to disqualify aspiring candidates.

“Reference is made to the commissariat letter dated 3 April, 2018. This letter serves to advise that leadership of the party has been inundated with calls by aspiring candidates who are claiming that their CVs have been thrown out at both administrative district and provincial levels disqualifying them to participate in the primary elections,” said Dr Mpofu.

“As the secretary for Administration, I hereby direct provinces to receive all the CVs of aspiring candidates, make comments and urgently forward them to party headquarters for vetting. The final decision on who qualifies and who does not qualify will be made by the party headquarters not district nor the province.”

Dr Mpofu said the party leadership was disheartened by the sad developments and wanted corrective measures to be taken immediately.

He appealed to all the provinces to cooperate and adhere to Zanu-PF rules and regulations governing the conduct of primary elections.

“Several candidates also swarmed Zanu-PF headquarters from all provinces complaining about their disqualification to stand by provinces. Leadership is disturbed and dismayed by this development and wants immediate correction to this matter.”

Among high-profile people who have joined the political fray ahead of the primary elections are Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo, who is eyeing the Mberengwa Senate seat, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira (Gutu North), Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando (Gutu Senatorial seat), ex-Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Mr Callisto Jokonya (Gutu South) and ex-diplomat Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe (Gutu South).