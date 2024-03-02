70 000 to attend Uhuru celebrations

Cletus Mushanawani in MURAMBINDA

MANICALAND is set to witness the biggest ever Independence Day celebrations as it has targeted to mobilise more than 70 000 people to grace the occasion set for Murambinda Town Centre in Buhera.

Zanu PF treasurer general, Cde Patrick Chinamasa and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, this week led the various organising committees on a tour of the selected venues.

Murambinda A Primary School will host the Children’s Party to be held on April 17, while Murambinda B High School will host the main Independence Day event where a bumper crowd is expected to converge.

Work to spruce up the venue has commenced, with workmen and yellow equipment mobilised from City of Mutare and other Government departments already on the ground. A new soccer pitch is being developed and grading is in progress. A new turf will be laid out starting next week in readiness of the main event.

Cde Chinamasa hailed President Mnangagwa and Government for choosing Manicaland to host this year’s national Independence Day celebrations.

“As Manicaland, we feel honoured to be accorded the opportunity to host this year’s national Independence Day celebrations. We will live up to the billing and have the mother of all celebrations. We want to use these celebrations to leave a lasting impression on the province’s organising prowess. We want to change the face of Murambinda and Buhera at large with infrastructural development. All feeder roads to Murambinda will be attended to, while the hosting schools will witness massive refurbishments,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Minister Mugadza said the venue was chosen because of its centrality.

“Murambinda is central and can be accessed from all directions. We have hit the ground running. We have 18 organising committees in place and they are already putting their shoulders to the wheel. We want to ensure that we have the biggest celebrations ever witnessed outside Harare which was the traditional venue. We have mobilised the necessary manpower and equipment to ensure that the venue will be ready well before the event,” he said.

Minister Mugadza called on war veterans who were camped at Dzapasi Assembly Point during the liberation war ceasefire between 1979 and 1980 to converge at the place to receive the Independence flame.

“Buhera contributed a lot during the liberation struggle and it was befitting to have the celebrations here in this district.

“The Independence Day flame will be coming to the venue before April 18. It will pass through The Butcher in Rusape and Dzapasi Assembly Point before being taken to the venue which is Murambinda B High School. We are calling upon all war veterans who were at Dzapasi Assembly Point to converge at the place to receive the Independence flame. This is a special way to honour them. We will forever be grateful for the sacrifices they made to liberate this country,” said Minister Mugadza.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, said as a province they are mobilising 73 000 people to grace the Independence Day celebrations.

“As Manicaland, we are looking forward to mobilise 73 000 people to attend the Independence Day celebrations. We expect Buhera as the host district to contribute 40 000 people, Makoni (10 000), Zimunya/Marange (10 000), Mutasa (2 000), Mutare Urban (2 000), Nyanga (1 000), Chipinge (4 000) and Chimanimani (4 000). We are appealing for resources especially transport to ferry people to the venue. We are doing everything mindful of the cholera pandemic that hit the district early this year and will be strictly observing all health protocols. We do not want this important event to turn into a cholera super spreader,” he said.

Buhera North legislator, Cde Phillip Guyo, who is the hosting MP, said they feel honoured to be hosting this important national event.

“First, I want to thank the people of Buhera North for showing confidence in President Mnangagwa’s leadership and voting for him overwhelmingly during the August 23, 2023 harmonised elections. As the people of Buhera North, we will not disappoint, we will come out in our thousands to celebrate our independence.

“We also implore those who will be working on the venues to employ locals so that they also benefit from this national programme,” said Cde Guyo.

The event was also attended by MP for Buhera South, Cde Ngoni Mudekunye, MP for Buhera West, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Manicaland provincial organising committee members and the ruling Zanu PF leadership.