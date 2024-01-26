202 ZPCS trainees graduate in VIP protection

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Today was the closing ceremony of the ZPCS, VIP protection course number 2 of 2023, which was officiated by ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga at Shamva Battle Camp.

ZPCS decided to establish a VIP protection unit in an effort to shield VIPs during armed robberies and shootouts due to the state’s high rate of robberies.

A total of 202 officers graduated with five receiving individual awards in academics and shooting.

The officers were trained in weapon handling, VIP escort, radio and telecommunication, loyalty, and patriotism to name a few.

Commissioner Matanga said there has been a notable and pleasing change in the number of trainees.

“I have made an observation on the notable increase of trainees from 97 in the previous course to 202 in the graduating course,” he said.