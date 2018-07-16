2 arrested for growing mbanje

Fortunate Gora Mash West Correspondent

Two people have been arrested in Magunje for allegedly growing mbanje and exporting it to Zambia over the past three years. Prundence Chimanga (21) and Tryson Nererai Pariratsamwa (18) were arrested last Friday after being found in possession of the the illicit drug worth $3 168.

In an interview recently, Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabweazara said the two were also accused of unlawful cultivation of mbanje

“On July 6, our detectives from Karoi received a tip-off that the two from Sakadza Village under Chief Matombo in Magunje were cultivating mbanje in their field.

“Police then proceeded to Chimanga’s house where they discovered a 5-litre container of mbanje in her granary,” he said.

Inspector Mabweazara said after interrogations Chimanga led the police to Pariratsamwa’s home where they discovered two 20-litre buckets of mbanje in his bed- room.

He said after further questioning, the pair then led the police detectives to the field where they found 190 plants of mbanje, which were over 2,1 metres tall and another two 20-litre buckets of processed mbanje.

Insp Mabweazara applauded villagers who alerted the police encouraging all Zimbabwean citizens to keep alerting them of all the criminal activities happening in the society.

“We are also warning the society to desist from dealing in mbanje as it is an offence under the Dangerous Drug Act,” he said.