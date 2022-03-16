18 border security officials in court for corruption

Some of the 18 members of the National Security Task Force (NTF) leaving the Beitbridge Magistrates Court yesterday. — Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

EIGHTEEN security officials drawn from members of the national security cluster deployed to combat crime at the border with South Africa have been arrested on corruption related charges after an anti-corruption team caught them at a security check point taking a bribe of R2 000 from a cross border bus crew.

Initially the team picked up 27 suspects but nine were released following preliminary investigations.

The group appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba charged with criminal abuse of office. All accused were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

The state led by Ms Tinayeishe Matenga and Mr Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that the gang was arrested by an anti-corruption unit following reports of corruption by road users.

A trap was set up on Saturday resulting in the arrest of the 18 at security check point between Beitbridge town and Chicago village along the Beitbridge to Masvingo road.

It is alleged that the team stopped a cross border bus that had anti-corruption officers on board and demanded a bribe of R2 000 to allow it to pass through unchecked.

One of them was given R2 000 by a bus crew member with R200 in marked notes.

The accused persons were then rounded up and the money and a 5 litre ‘pot’ container they were using to keep bribe money was recovered.

The 18 are: Juliet Raura (32) of ZRP Support Unit Hotel Troop, Trevor Chidemo (29) of ZRP Support Unit November Troop, Matseketsa Zvipozvashe (45) of ZRP Support Unit at Chikurubi, Berita Sokalikamba (37) ZRP Support Unit at Chikurubi, ,Liberty Rutsate (32) the Environmental Health Officer at Beitbridge hospital, Gurumani Robert Paul (36) of Josiah Tungamirai Air Force base, Moreblessing Nyanhongo (30) ZNA Provost Coy, Patrick Chimbadzo (34)ZRP CID Rusape, Kudzai Muziki (32) ZRP Matabeleland North provincial headquarters, Nyaku Tichareva of ZRP Beitbridge Traffic, Tambudzai Parirehwa (45) of ZRP CID Rusape, Priscilla Gosa (31) of ZRP Beitbridge Traffic, Bothwell Tsinda of ZRP Victoria Falls, Rodrick Kudemba (31) of Support Unit Chikurubi Rural, Givemore Charuma (30) of ZRP Support Unit Changadzi, Tafara Mandishona (36) of ZPCS Bindura Prison, Kevin Moyo (36) of ZRP Victoria Falls, Rodeck Kudemba of Support Unit Chikurubi rural, Givemore Charuma of Birchenough growth point,Tafara Mandishona of Bindura, and Kevin Moyo of Phumula South in Bulawayo