165 infrastructure projects lined-up to transform lives

A total of 165 projects, including dam construction, were tabled for implementation by the 21 ministries, departments and agencies.

Herald Reporter

One hundred and sixty-five infrastructure development projects have been prioritised in the second 100-Day-Cycle period that will end in August this year, as the Government moves to provide quality services and improve livelihoods in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

The 100-day target-based programme begun in 2018 to expedite project implementation and drive the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society.

Implementation of the projects is centred on the key elements that capture Government’s vision for economic growth and development, re-engagement with the global community, promotion of investment and trade, nurturing a responsive and high performance culture in the public service and engendering greater impetus in the provision of strategic infrastructure.

Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said the second cycle commenced on May 23 and would run until August 30.

“A total of 165 projects were tabled for implementation by the 21 ministries, departments and agencies.

“The projects include power and energy development, dam construction, irrigation development, provision of school infrastructure, borehole drilling, road construction and provision of housing and social amenities,” she said.

The infrastructure and utilities pillar constitutes the highest number of projects, which contribute to the NDS1 and are aligned to the whole of Government Performance Management.

Midlands has prioritised 115 projects, the largest number to be implemented by any province, while Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West will each implement 96 projects.

Manicaland has set a target of 90 projects, Matabeleland South 53, Masvingo 48, Harare 46, Bulawayo 44, while Mashonaland East and Central will have 34 each.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: “Some of the projects are replicated in more than one province and are expected to positively contribute to the Government’s aspirations of providing quality service and improving the livelihoods of the citizens.”

Project implementation under the 100-Day-Cycle programme has over the years contributed to improved performance of Government programmes by ministries and various agencies.