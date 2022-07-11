15 killed in Soweto bar

Police carry bodies that were shot dead in a bar in the South African township of Soweto. — AFP

It’s been a bloody weekend across South Africa as 15 people were shot dead at a local tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, leaving nine people critically injured in hospital. In a tavern in Pietermaritzburg four people were also killed.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said around 12:30 police were notified of a shoot-out taking place at a tavern in Nomzamo Park. On arrival, police said they found that a 9mm high calibre firearm had been used as several cartridges were found on the scene.

“We believe that there must have been more than one shooter, at this stage we don’t know what the motive for the shooting was, but I can say that the scene looks like the shooters came here with an intention to kill but randomly so,” said Mawela.

Mawela said the ages of those dead ranged from 19 to 35, and it’s believed that a total of 23 people were shot at. Most of the people shot at are males.

He said the tavern is currently closed as bodies are still lying at the crime scene. A team of investigators is hard at work trying to gather as much evidence as possible so that arrests can happen as soon as possible, Mawela said.

Mawela stressed: “We will be working around the clock to make sure arrests happen immediately.”

Meanwhile, four people have been killed and another eight are in a critical condition after yet another tavern shooting, this time in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that on Saturday night at 20:30, a group of people were having drinks at a tavern at Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg when a vehicle arrived and parked outside the tavern.

Two males jumped out of the vehicle, entered the tavern, and fired random shots at the patrons.

“A total of 12 people were shot. Two people were declared dead at the scene and the other two died in hospital. Another eight people are still in hospital. The suspects fled the scene after the incident,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

The dead are aged between 30 and 45.

Police said cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened for investigation at Plessislaer SAPS.

The docket has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit which will take over the investigation.

Both incidents come just weeks after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, a shebeen in East London, Eastern Cape, where 21 people died on 26 June.

The National Liquor Traders association spokesperson Lucky Ntimane said taverns are suppose to be, “ . . .safe spaces patrons are able to socialise and enjoy their alcoholic beverages in a safe environment.”

“Taverns provide a livelihood for thousands of township business men and women and are an important component of local township economies. The targeting of taverns is particularly concerning as they provide social enjoyment for many people and this incident puts further pressure on a sector which has been hard hit during the Covid-19 lockdowns.” — News24