12 perish in accident near Chivhu

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

TWELVE people were confirmed dead while several others were seriously injured following a fatal accident involving a Timboom bus which occurred near Chivhu, in Mashonaland East Province today.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal accident in a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a fatal road traffic accident in which a Harare bound Timboom bus which had 40 passengers crashed at the five kilometre peg along Chivhu-Murambinda Road at 6:30 am today.

“Twelve people including the driver died. Police details are still attending to the accident. More details will be released in due course,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.