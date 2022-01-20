ZYPSOT president brings T-10 Cricket investors in Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Youth Presidential Support Organisation Trust (ZYPSOT) in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is planning to host a T-10 Cricket tournament in the country as part of an initiative to market the country internationally and develop youths and the sport locally.

The planned tournament follows after Mulk Holdings’ T-TEN Global Sports FZE last October wrote a letter to the Government informing them of the planned tournament after a series of meetings with ZYPSOT president Paul Tempter Tungwarara.

In an interview, Tungwarara said plans to the shortest format of cricket to Zimbabwe is part of the organisation’s objective to market the country internationally and develop youths and the sport after meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa last December in Harare.

“This is part of our wider initiative to market the country internationally and at the same time bring people together for a noble cause that is sports development and business networking,” said Tungwarara who is based in Dubai.

In a letter to President Mnangagwa, Mulk Holdings chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said hosting a T-10 tournament in the country, T-10 would instantly place the name of Zimbabwe on the world map of 105 cricket playing member countries with a following of three billion cricket fans.

“Zimbabwe will benefit from TV and digital coverage in 100 countries with an estimated viewership of 400 million and participation of the world’s top 100 international players. The economic impact and benefits analysis is estimated to generate an additional income of hundreds of millions of US dollars through additional money spent in the host economy by event visitors and organisers as well as business to business supplier contracts and broader consumer spend,” he said.

Talks between Mulk Holdings, ZYPSOT, Zimbabwe Cricket and the ministry have already started with regards to the T- 10 cricket. ZC and the ministry are in the process of carrying out all the necessary due diligence steps to ensure that the planned tournament meets their standards before dates are announced and made official.

Mulk said the T 10 will provide an opportunity for Zimbabweans to watch the world’s best players live.

“This event will play a pivotal role in inspiring local cricketers and the development of the game of cricket in both the men and women ‘s category. An event of this magnitude requires support from the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket Board,” he said.

Mulk Holdings is a multinational conglomerate with diversified business interests in Manufacturing of Metal Composites, Facade Contracting, Healthcare, Aluminium Coil Coatings, Plastic Industries, Power Generation, Real Estate and Cricket Assets.

T10 cricket or Ten10 cricket is a short form of cricket. Two teams play a single innings, which is restricted to a maximum of ten overs per side, with the game lasting approximately 90 minutes.

“All paperwork and license fees will be done before the tournament. We are looking at between June and July to host this tournament which we are hoping the country will also benefit commercially apart from sports tourism and youth development,” Tungwarara said.

T10 League or Abu Dhabi T10 League is a Ten10 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates launched and owned by T Ten Sports Management.

According to information at hand, of concern to ZC was the ‘window’ to accommodate the tournament and maintain the integrity of the country and sport during the event.

The ministry of Sports on its part will be looking at the times line and possible dates to host the tournament as there were already commitments made to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the sport in general throughout the year.