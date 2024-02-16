Zvishavane man stoned to death

Midlands Bureau

A 27-year-old Zvishavane man was allegedly stoned to death by two fellow villagers following a heated argument over a yet-to-be-clarified issue.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter which happened in Zindonyo Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane on Valentine’s Day at around 5 PM.

“Circumstances are that on February 14, 2024, Gideon Tshuma was involved in a heated argument with Rufaro Dzivakwe and Honest Mawere both of Jerera Village under Chief Masunda, Zvishavane,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it is alleged that the two started hitting Tshuma with stones all over his body until he fell unconscious before they ran away.

He said two girls on their way from a local school who were going home came across the now deceased’s body and alerted other villagers who reported the matter to the police.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the two suspects Dzivakwe and Rufaro to approach any nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.