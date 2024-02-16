  • Today Fri, 16 Feb 2024

Zvishavane man stoned to death

Zvishavane man stoned to death

Midlands Bureau

A 27-year-old Zvishavane man was allegedly stoned to death by two fellow villagers following a heated argument over a yet-to-be-clarified issue.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter which happened in Zindonyo Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane on Valentine’s Day at around 5 PM.

“Circumstances are that on February 14, 2024, Gideon Tshuma was involved in a heated argument with Rufaro Dzivakwe and Honest Mawere both of Jerera Village under Chief Masunda, Zvishavane,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it is alleged that the two started hitting Tshuma with stones all over his body until he fell unconscious before they ran away.

He said two girls on their way from a local school who were going home came across the now deceased’s body and alerted other villagers who reported the matter to the police.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the two suspects Dzivakwe and Rufaro to approach any nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Mentally ill grandson kills granny with ... Crime & Courts

    Mentally ill grandson kills granny with ...

    Herald Reporter A 30-year-old mentally-ill man from Magama Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe is on the run after fatally striking his grandmother (82) with a hoe before cutting off her left breast. Farai Mahwindi was in 2016 charged with murder and committed to Mlondolozi Prison’s Psychiatric Unit, but was released last year in November. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey