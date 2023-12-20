Zvishavane businesswoman killed over US$100

Crime Reporter

A 42-year-old Zvishavane businesswoman was shot dead by a lone armed robber who robbed her of US$100 at her home last week.Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who is still at large.

Investigations revealed that the robber had intercepted Mercy Hwahwa’s employee who was coming from the shop to surrender cash which had been realised from daily sales.

He then force-marched the employee to Hwahwa’s house where he demanded the cash.

An argument arose resulting in Hwahwa being shot once in the head and she died on admission at Zvishavane Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder of a shop owner, Mercy Hwahwa (42) who was brutally killed on 13th December 2023, at a house in Maglas, Zvishavane.

“An unknown suspect who was armed with an unidentified pistol and wearing a face mask intercepted Mercy Hwahwa’s employee who was coming from the shop to Mercy Hwahwa’s residence to hand over cash realised from daily sales. The suspect forced the employee to show him Mercy Hwahwa’s residence saying that he had inside information that Mercy Hwahwa had cash received from a savings club (mukando),” he said.

He said when the suspect arrived at the house, he demanded cash from Mercy Hwahwa, who denied having any and then shot her in the head with a pistol.

“The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two cellphones and US$IOO realised from daily sales at the shop. Mercy Hwahwa was taken to Zvishavane Hospital where she died upon admission.

“Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.