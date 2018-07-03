Zvirekwi, Mwanjali back in Makepekepe fold

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi and veteran defender Method Mwanjali are back in the Makepekepe fold and will be registered for the remainder of the season. The duo spent the first half of the season on the sidelines with Zvirekwi having been de-registered before the start of the campaign after he was injured in an accident which resulted in the amputation of his right wrist.

Mwanjali missed out after some delays in the issuance of his reverse international clearance.

The former Warriors captain has been training with the team waiting for the opening of the mid-season window and the club has since confirmed the utility player’s name will be entered on their Premiership roster.

But, it is the return of Zvirekwi, who analysts initially feared would not play competitive football again due to the nature of the injury, which will certainly warm the hearts of the Makepekepe fans.

The 31-year-old defender has fully recovered having been rehabilitated by the side’s fitness gurus led by Majaha Ndlovu.

Club chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima, yesterday said Zvirekwi will be registered for the final half of the season.

Makepekepe have not signed any new players yet.

“We haven’t made any move yet. We expect to meet the technical team any time this week to hear their plans,” said Chitima.

“We only work according to their recommendations but what I am sure of is that Hardlife Zvirekwi will be registered during this window.

“He has recovered and has been recommended fit to play. Hardy (Zvirekwi) has been working very hard to keep fit.’’

With a host of players set to leave the Green Machine this mid-season window period, Zvirekwi and Mwanjali’s addition will be a welcome development for Chitembwe.

Praise Tonha, Dennis Dauda and Milton Ncube are all understood to be eying a move away from CAPS United.

Makepekepe are on fourth position in the marathon having amassed 29 points from 17 matches.

They are 15 points off the pace set by leaders FC Platinum and they get their second half of the season against tricky Harare City at Rufaro on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the team lost goods worth approximately $6 000 after their Mt Pleasant offices were broken into on Sunday night.

In a statement released by the club, the yet-to-be-identified burglars got away with laptops at the team’s offices situated at Mt Pleasant High School.

The team made a police report and investigations are underway.

“Suspected thieves broke in at CAPS United offices in Mount Pleasant yesterday night and various gadgets and documents were stolen.

“3 Laptops, a box of match balls, external hard drives amongst other valuables were stolen yesterday night.

“A police report has been lodged at Avondale police station, reference number RRB 3604532, the police details have attended the scene and investigations are in progress.

“CAPS United would like to warn its stakeholders to be careful when dealing with CAPS United documentation at the moment as there is fear that the stolen letter heads and stamps may be misused,” read the statement.