Zvimba Veld fire leaves 14 families homeless

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 29 houses were destroyed on Wednesday with 14 families left homeless after a veld fire swept through Nyarungwe Farm in Zvimba’s Ward 14.

The farm owner, Mr Mapurani Sikanyika, told The Herald that the families were in dire need of assistance.

“The families have lost everything including food, blankets, clothes and property,” he said.

The fire started from a bin and spread around the compound.

Zvimba acting district development coordinator, Mr Desmond Gumbochuma said the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has been activated.

Another fire in the same ward also destroyed a portion of a wheat crop, pivot and chemical fumigator.