Zvimba RDC Projects Manager, Mr Onias Makanda and staff members at Haydock Primary School where a block is now almost complete.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zvimba Rural District Council aims to construct 25 classroom blocks throughout its jurisdiction using devolution funds this year.

The programme to construct the classroom blocks seeks to create a more conducive learning environment and increase infrastructure in the communal and resettlement areas.

Construction is being done in partnership with the community which is providing labour and other building materials like bricks, sand, and stones.