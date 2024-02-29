Zvimba District holds Cook Out Competition

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo is presiding over the competitions.

Walter Nyamukondiwa in Banket

At least 155 contestants in various categories are showcasing their culinary skills at the Zvimba District Cook Out competition.

Winners at the district competitions will take part in the Mashonaland West provincial square off.

The competition is divided into community, institution and professional categories.



Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo is presiding over the competitions, which seek to foster appreciation of traditional foods.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa initiated the competitions as a way of promoting the consumption of healthy traditional foods and also positioning gastronomy as one of the tourists drawcards.

It also seeks to find attractive ways of presenting traditional foods so that they are incorporated into the hospitality menus.

Judges said the winners would be selected on the strength of their presentation, variety of food and effort.