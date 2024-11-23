Zvimba dancer (11) makes waves in Mash West

Valerie Mpundu

AN 11-year-old Zvimba dancer, Dean Chirume, is making waves in Mashonaland West with her well-choreographed moves.

Chirume, who is a learner at Mareverwa Primary School, has become a hit in the area.

Judging by her stature, one would not think Dean can dance as the girl is shy and reserved offstage.

However, she is welcoming and ever-smiling when approached.

In a recent interview at Mareverwa Primary School, the Grade Five learner shared her journey as a dancer.

“I started dancing at three years old but it did not make sense then. I just found myself dancing to anything and sometimes there was no tune or rhythm to my steps.

“I would just dance to the music and I started to improve with age. I am not at the best level as yet but from where I started, I can say it is better now,” she said.

The girl acknowledged her family and the school authorities for their support.

“My parents really like and support me which makes me happy. I love how they help me and encourage me.

“I also like how my teachers help me. They have told me to listen and understand that dancing is not difficult but you just have to follow the instructions. It is so much fun, I like the time I spend with my team. We work together and we help each other when one of us is missing a step,” she said.

Inspired by South African energy goddess Makhadzi, Dean could not help but glow as she confessed her undying love to her role model.

“I love Makhadzi and would love to dance like her. She can dance pretty well. Makhadzi is proud of who she is. When she dances, she wants people to realise she is African. l really love how she moves and the energy she has. One day I will be like her,” said the excited little girl.

Besides being a good dancer, Dean is also a great public speaker, something she feels if nurtured well, she could be one of the greatest in Africa.

“I was in Grade Four when I began public speaking. I recited my first poem, ‘Kumhanya handiko kusvika’, and from then onwards, I loved poetry.

“Poetry is something I really enjoy and hope to continue until I am the next big star in public speaking. If I am to pursue anything after academics, it has to be poetry.

“This is something I am really good at and strongly believe if well taught and helped in a few areas, I could make it as a public speaker. There are areas I still need help with despite people saying I am good.”

Dean said her dream was to become a school teacher who specialises in performing arts.

She was also convinced that she could teach and coach public speaking due to her confidence levels.

“I would like to be a teacher one day and help children understand that art is also a way of boosting confidence and making money. Dancing and public speaking are forms of art that we can live from,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dean scooped various awards in academics at her school’s recent speech and prize-giving day ceremony.