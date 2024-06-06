Zvimba community gets Chinese support

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo hand over hole-makers to villagers in support of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme in Zvimba yesterday.

Walter Nyamukondiwa–Mash West Bureau Chief

THE China-Zimbabwe rural revitalisation programme has taken shape with the establishment of a 6 000 eggs hatchery unit, piped water scheme and distribution of livestock.

The project, under the China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Cooperation and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village, is benefiting 300 households. To ensure sustainability of the project, the Zvimba Farmers Cooperative Club has been established.

The empowerment programme includes setting up a solar-powered water scheme for irrigation of nutrition gardens to alleviate poverty through empowering villagers. Villagers got start-up poultry and rabbits for rearing.

As part of measures to upscale the project, an incubator and hatchery with a capacity to produce 6 000 chicks has been set up at Murombedzi Growth Point through China Aid.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects and handover of the scheme to the community, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, said China was committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s agricultural development and food security.

“First, China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe to improve its agricultural infrastructure,” he said.

“Secondly, China is committed to strengthening agricultural investment and co-operation with Zimbabwe and thirdly, China is committed to supporting Zimbabwean people achieve food security.”

Amb Zhou said China will stand with Zimbabwe to ensure the realisation of President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society and objectives of the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Marian Chombo, said communities should organise themselves and set up village industrial hubs.

“The projects here fit well into this vision (Vision 2030) through fulfilling the targets outlined in the Presidential Poultry and Rural Development Programme,” said Minister Chombo.

She said the solar-powered piped water scheme should be expanded to increase irrigation capacity.

“There is a need to deepen the borehole beyond the 45 metres so that we have more water for increased productivity,” she said.

At least 300 chicks incubated and hatched at the hatchery were distributed to villagers.

The farmers underwent training in poultry and rabbit production.

Minister Chombo urged those trained to use the skills gained to uplift themselves and the community.

Zvimba Ward 8 has been selected as a China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Cooperation and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village. Another village is being set up in Shamva ,with technical assistance from Chinese experts.

The rabbits were donated through a partnership between the Chinese Embassy and Raymeg Holdings, who are into rabbit production and the value chain, including rabbit meat pies and sausages. Villagers also got feed and hole makers for digging holes for the Pfumvudza climate proofing programme.

A beneficiary, Ms Denicah Makota, hailed the empowerment programme saying it would assist women to support their families.

Representing people with disability, Mrs Margaret Mhondoro, said the project was key in alleviating poverty.