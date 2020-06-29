Zuze makes one last visit to Rufaro

MAN OF THE PEOPLE . . . Fans dance around the hearse, carrying the body of the late Dynamos player and coach, Biggie Zuze, at Rufaro yesterday ahead of the legend’s burial in his hometown in Bindura today

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE late Dynamos player and coach, Biggie Zuze, made his last one final stop at Rufaro yesterday as the football community gathered to pay their last respects ahead of today’s burial in Bindura.

Zuze died at a private medical facility in the capital last week after complaining of breathing complications while at home in Harare’s Stoneridge suburb.

A post-mortem, conducted at the weekend, revealed the 55-year old had suffered a pulmonary clot, which led to his sudden death.

Family, friends and colleagues shared in the sombre mood as the funeral procession made its way to Rufaro, where he featured in many memorable battles for his beloved DeMbare.

The body was taken to Bindura yesterday and would lie in state, at the family home in Chipadze.

Burial is set to take place this afternoon.

Footballers, current and retired, administrators from a cross-section of Premiership and lower division clubs, bade farewell to the man who was a household name in the 1980s while featuring for Dynamos.

In a show of unity, in a time of bereavement, the Glamour Boys supporters were joined by their counterparts from CAPS United, Highlanders and other clubs in mourning.

Zuze was working at DeMbare as an assistant coach to Tonderai Ndiraya at the time of his death.

Another Premiership club, Herentals, also provided a bus to ferry selected fans, in strict observance of the coronavirus health protocols.

“Biggie Zuze, as we all knew him, was a quiet man. So, we would want to make sure that everything sails through quietly just as he was a quiet man,” DeMbare board chairman, Bernard Marriot-Lusengo, told The Herald soon after addressing the mourners.

“So, I am saying to my colleagues in everything, let’s remain united as a football family. This is an unusual time for Dynamos.

“We had targeted to win the league title as Dynamos this year and it’s sad Zuze will not be part of this campaign if football gets the green light to resume.

“Together with his colleagues, led by Tonderai Ndiraya, Zuze had been involved in planning during the pre-season.

“Due to circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the start of domestic football has been delayed. It’s very unfortunate, God has made his ruling.

“But, we are still going to follow his work ethic.”

Yesterday was also more of a celebration of a stellar career in which he won his first title in his debut season with the Glamour Boys in 1983 and then in 1985 and 1986.

Fans sang and danced around the hearse outside Rufaro.

Known affectionately as “Bindura Part 1” or “Nzou”, he ran his race as a player before getting involved in coaching roles with clubs such as Sporting Lions, Monomotapa, Triangle, Gunners, Blue Ribbon, Douglas Warriors and Dynamos.

DeMbare executive chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze and members of the executive have stood with the Zuze family to ensure the former midfielder, who is one of the club’s legends, gets a befitting send-off.

“The club has been there for Biggie and his family.

“Everyone was involved from the beginning and we intend to be there right to the end,” said Mupfurutsa.

“Through our partnership with Nyaradzo Group, as Dynamos we have a very solid funeral policy. Any player, official or executive member is covered under that policy.

“We have also been getting support from other partners and colleagues. We have to thank ZIFA for the financial support, Herentals who provided bus and fuel to take people to Bindura and back to Harare.

“It’s not only those ones, there have been a number of well-wishers as well.

“We have also seen representatives from other clubs like CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Highlanders and others.

“In fact, Biggie was not only involved with Dynamos during his life time. He coached several other clubs. So, he was a national asset.

“This loss was not only to Dynamos but the whole football fraternity.’’